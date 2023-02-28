Search PillsburyLaw.com
  • All
  • Lawyers
  • Capabilities
  • Insights
Webinar
02.28
February 28, 2023: 10:00AM - 11:15AM EST

Past the peak? Emerging M&A trends in 2023

Event Contact
Stacy Stathopoulos

Will 2021 be forever known as “peak M&A?” While 2022 was a strong year in our markets, activity and valuations declined from the prior year. This year, high interest rates and tougher bank underwriting are hitting a wider range of transactions. Private equity and strategic buyers are still cash-rich, but price pressure is building. What has the 2023 market told us so far? What does the rest of the year hold?

For more information and to register, please click here.

Moderator

Matthew B. Swartz, Partner

Matthew B. Swartz

Partner

Additional Panelists

Bob Kipps, Managing Director, KippsDeSanto

Jean Stack, Managing Director, Baird

Greg Van Beuren, Managing Director, Houlihan Lokey

Joel Kallett, Managing Director, Clearsight Advisors

Jason Kaufman, President and M&A Practice Lead, The Chertoff Group

Sponsors

Bessemer Trust

Cordia