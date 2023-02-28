Past the peak? Emerging M&A trends in 2023

Will 2021 be forever known as “peak M&A?” While 2022 was a strong year in our markets, activity and valuations declined from the prior year. This year, high interest rates and tougher bank underwriting are hitting a wider range of transactions. Private equity and strategic buyers are still cash-rich, but price pressure is building. What has the 2023 market told us so far? What does the rest of the year hold?

For more information and to register, please click here.